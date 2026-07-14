KWS rescues orphaned hyena cub found alone near Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) veterinarians have rescued an orphaned hyena cub found alone near the Heritage Hotel–WRTI Gate area in Naivasha, where it is now receiving round-the-clock care to improve its chances of survival.

The cub was rescued on Monday by the KWS Rift Valley Mobile Veterinary Unit after it was discovered without its mother in the area.

It has since been transferred to the KWS Canine Unit in Naivasha, where wildlife veterinarians are providing treatment, nutritional support and close monitoring as part of efforts to rehabilitate it.

KWS said the rescue underscores the importance of protecting Kenya’s wildlife and conserving the country’s rich biodiversity.

The agency also sought to dispel common misconceptions about hyenas, noting that the species plays a critical role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

“Far more than scavengers, hyenas are skilled hunters and nature’s clean-up crew, removing carcasses, reducing the spread of disease and helping maintain ecological balance,” KWS said on Tuesday.

The wildlife agency said every successful rescue serves as a reminder of the need to protect Kenya’s natural heritage and called on the public to support wildlife conservation efforts through donations to its conservation programmes.