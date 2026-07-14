Peaceful Polls Crucial for Tourism, Investor Confidence, Miano Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has warned that political stability will be critical in protecting Kenya’s tourism sector, sustaining investor confidence and supporting long-term economic growth.

Miano pointed out at the Ol Kalou mini polls saying the conduct of political leaders and voters in the run-up to the mini poll should serve as a blueprint for the country as it gradually heads toward the 2027 elections.

She urged leaders, supporters and residents to embrace issue-based campaigns and reject divisive politics that could undermine national cohesion.

The Cabinet Secretary said peaceful elections are essential in preserving Kenya’s democratic credentials while ensuring that key sectors of the economy, particularly tourism, continue to thrive.

She noted that the country’s reputation as a stable destination remains a major consideration for international visitors, investors and development partners.

Miano said as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election, leaders across the political divide have a responsibility to promote tolerance and responsible campaigning to avoid disrupting economic activity and development programmes.

She urged residents to reject inflammatory rhetoric and instead elect leaders committed to unity and development, arguing that political stability provides the foundation for investment, job creation and improved service delivery.

“Stability remains a critical ingredient for economic growth, investment and improved service delivery.”



“The people of Ol Kalou stand to benefit from leaders who priorities unity and development.”

Miano maintained that a peaceful electoral process in Ol Kalou would send a strong message that Kenya is capable of conducting credible elections while safeguarding the stability needed to grow tourism, attract investment and sustain economic development ahead of the 2027 General Election.