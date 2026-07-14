Ex Defender Bilic Reappointed As Croatia Manager

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 14 – Croatia have reappointed former defender Slaven Bilic as the manager of their men’s national team.

Bilic, whose first spell in charge of his country was from 2006 to 2012, replaces Zlatko Dalic.

Dalic stepped down from the role, which he held for nearly nine years, following Croatia’s World Cup last-32 defeat against Portugal.

“I have the complete confidence in our players, and it is my responsibility to bring energy, ambition and determination to ensure that Croatia remains among football’s elite,” said Bilic.

“I am genuinely happy to start this challenge and I feel fully prepared for it – as a more mature and experienced coach than in 2006, yet with the same motivation and desire to see Croatia stay powerful, bold, and successful.”

Bilic played in the Croatia team that were beaten by eventual winners France in the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup and he made 44 appearances for his country.

His first stint as Croatia manager resulted in 42 wins, 15 draws and eight defeats from 65 matches.

Bilic has managed a number of clubs, including West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Watford in England, while his most recent job was at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Fateh, during the 2023-2024 season.