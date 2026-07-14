Four Charged with Manslaughter Over Fatal South C Building Collapse

NAIROBI,Kenya July 14 – Four suspects who worked for Nairobi county have been arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts and charged with two counts of manslaughter over the deaths of two people linked to the construction of the Mamliz Towers building in Nairobi’s South C estate.

The accused, Abdishakur Muse Mohammed, Yussuf Mohammed Yussuf, Daniel Alphonse Odhiambo and Gideon Chege Gakundi alias Gideon Chege Mwangi, are accused of unlawfully causing the deaths of Ali Adan Galgalo Abdi and Hassan Huka on January 2, 2026, at South C in Lang’ata Sub-County. They face two separate counts of manslaughter contrary to Section 202 as read with Section 205 of the Penal Code.

In addition to the manslaughter charges, Abdishakur Muse Mohammed and Yussuf Mohammed Yussuf face multiple forgery-related charges. Prosecutors allege that in March 2023, the two unlawfully made a Notification of Approval for an application seeking permission to change the use of the land on which the development was undertaken.

The prosecution further alleges that on November 4, 2023, the pair knowingly uploaded the allegedly forged approval document to the National Construction Authority’s Online Projects Registration System, falsely presenting it as a genuine document issued by Nairobi City County.

The two are also accused of unlawfully making an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) licence in March 2023 and later fraudulently uploading the purported licence to the National Construction Authority portal while presenting it as a genuine document issued by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

All four accused face an additional charge of commencing the Mamliz Towers construction project without a valid Environmental Impact Assessment licence, contrary to the Environmental Management and Coordination Act. The prosecution alleges that they began construction on the South C property in February 2024 without obtaining the mandatory environmental approval.

The four suspects appeared before the Chief Magistrate Caroline Mugo.They were granted a cash bail of 2 million shillings each.