DCI Probe Death of Grade 9 Student After Fall at CITAM School Ngong

NAIROBI,Kenya July 14 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the death of a Grade 9 student at CITAM Schools Ngong after she reportedly fell from the rooftop of one of the school’s buildings on Monday morning.

In a statement to parents and guardians, the school said the student sustained serious injuries after the fall, prompting an immediate emergency response by the head of school and staff before she was rushed to Karen Hospital.

However, the learner was pronounced dead on arrival, in what the school described as a devastating loss to the institution and its community.

“Today in the morning, we experienced a serious incident involving a Grade 9 student who fell from the rooftop. The Head of School and our staff acted immediately to ensure she received urgent medical attention,” the school said.

Following the incident, the school administration reported the matter to Ngong Police Station and said it is fully cooperating with investigators from the DCI as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The school did not disclose the identity of the student or the circumstances that led to the fall, saying investigations are ongoing.

CITAM Schools Ngong expressed its deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and classmates, describing the death as a painful loss for the entire school community.

The institution said it has put in place professional counselling and pastoral support for the bereaved family, learners and members of staff affected by the incident.

“As a school rooted in faith, we are turning to God for strength,” the statement read, adding that counsellors would be available to help students and staff cope with the tragedy.

The school also appealed to parents, learners and members of the public to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified information on social media, saying doing so could cause further distress to the bereaved family and interfere with ongoing investigations.

“We respectfully request all members of our school community to refrain from speculation or the circulation of unverified information, whether in person or on social media, out of respect for the bereaved family and to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigations,” the school said.