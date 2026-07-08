Muli champions traditional leadership at Tanzania’s 7.7 cultural festival

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – National Liberal Party leader and Anzauni Clan leader Dr. Augustus Muli has called on African communities to leverage their shared cultural heritage to promote peace, regional integration and social cohesion.

Muli made the call even as he urged the Kenyan government to formally recognize traditional chiefs and involve them in grassroots governance.

Speaking during the annual 7.7 Celebrations in Shinyanga, Tanzania, Muli said traditional institutions remain vital in fostering unity, resolving conflicts and preserving indigenous values amid growing social and economic changes.

He argued that Kenya should establish a legal framework recognizing traditional chiefs, saying they could play a complementary role in governance by helping resolve land and family disputes through customary mechanisms before conflicts escalate.

“The institution of traditional leadership has continued to play an important role in many African countries. Kenya should recognize and empower traditional chiefs to complement existing governance structures, particularly in resolving land and family disputes at the community level,” he said.

The four-day cultural festival, hosted by the Sukuma community under the Busiya Kingdom, brought together traditional leaders and delegates from Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa and the Zulu Kingdom.

Muli attended the event at the invitation of Chief Makwaia III, the 23rd monarch of the Busiya Kingdom, where he underscored the deep historical and cultural ties linking African communities.

He urged traditional leaders to champion peaceful coexistence, strengthen cultural identity and support community development, saying cultural diplomacy remains an important pillar in enhancing cooperation and people-to-people relations across Africa.

The annual festival, which culminates on July 7, is the largest cultural gathering of the Sukuma people—Tanzania’s largest ethnic community—and features traditional dances, cultural exhibitions, elders’ councils and prayers for rain, peace and prosperity.

Chief Makwaia III said the celebrations continue to serve as a platform for preserving the customs and traditions of the Sukuma people while strengthening cultural bonds among communities from across the continent.

On the sidelines of the event, Muli held talks with Chief Makwaia III on expanding collaboration between the Anzauni Clan and the Busiya Kingdom in cultural exchange, education, tourism and community development.

The Kenyan delegation returned home with a goodwill message and an invitation for Sukuma elders to visit Kenya in 2027 as part of efforts to deepen cultural and people-to-people ties.

The next edition of the 7.7 Celebrations is scheduled to take place in Shinyanga from July 4 to 7, 2027.