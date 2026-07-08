Over 202,000 Students Secure University Degree Placements

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 8 – More than 202,000 students who qualified for university admission have secured degree placements for the 2026/2027 academic year, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced.

Speaking during the release of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) results, Ogamba said 202,133 applicants had been placed in degree programmes out of the 270,508 candidates who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examination.

Overall, 293,869 students have been placed across universities, technical institutions and colleges in degree, diploma, craft certificate and artisan certificate programmes.

The Cabinet Secretary said the placements mark a major milestone in expanding access to higher education and skills training.

Students can confirm their placements through the KUCCPS portal and SMS notifications ahead of the September intake.

Ogamba announced that the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has admitted 28,246 students under the latest Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service exercise.

The Education CS said the placements form part of the 293,869 students allocated to universities and tertiary institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The placement exercise also saw 500 students admitted to the Diploma in Law and Paralegal Studies programme at the Kenya School of Law, 765 students placed at Kenya Utalii College and 875 students admitted to secondary teacher training college programmes.

Ogamba said the diverse placements reflect the government’s commitment to strengthening professional and technical education.