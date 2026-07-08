CS Ogamba Announces University Placements, Extends KUCCPS Transfer Window

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 8 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has officially released the 2026/2027 university and college placement results, paving the way for thousands of students who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination to join institutions of higher learning.

The placements, processed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), were unveiled during a stakeholder forum in Nairobi, marking the end of months of anticipation for students and parents across the country.

According to the placement data, a significant proportion of the 270,508 candidates who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above secured placement in degree programmes, while others were admitted to technical and vocational institutions.

To give students greater flexibility in making academic choices, Ogamba announced that the KUCCPS transfer window will remain open for one month instead of the usual two weeks.

The extended period will allow students to apply for transfers to alternative institutions or courses should they wish to change their placement.

The Cabinet Secretary further confirmed that successful applicants will receive their placement details via SMS, with the same information also available through the KUCCPS online portal using KCSE index numbers.

The dual notification system is expected to ease pressure on the online platform while ensuring students can access their results promptly.

University leaders who attended the event assured the Ministry of Education that institutions are prepared to receive the new cohort of students when admissions begin ahead of the September intake.

Chairperson of the Vice Chancellors of Public Universities, Prof. Daniel Mugendi, said public universities are ready to commence the admission process once the placement portal is opened.

He, however, expressed concern over funding uncertainties facing universities under the new higher education financing model.

Mugendi noted that some institutions remain uncertain about their ability to meet operational costs, including staff salaries, as they await the disbursement of government funding.

Despite the financial challenges, he assured students and parents that universities would be ready to welcome learners in September.

Private universities echoed similar sentiments, saying they were equally prepared to admit students while also grappling with funding concerns.

Dr. Halima Abdullahi, a representative of private universities, said institutions in the sector remain committed to supporting the country’s education agenda despite the financial pressures facing higher education institutions.

The release of the placement results now shifts attention to the admission process and applications for scholarships and student loans under the government’s funding framework.

Students and parents are expected to begin making financial and logistical preparations ahead of the September intake, including applying for financial support to facilitate a smooth transition into higher education.