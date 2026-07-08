Activists Push for Parliamentary Probe Into Alleged Rights Violations by Security Agencies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Human rights campaigners are seeking the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to investigate allegations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, abductions and the excessive use of force by security agencies.

The proposal, contained in a petition that activists had planned to present to Parliament during the Saba Saba demonstrations, calls for lawmakers to launch an inquiry into the alleged violations and recommend measures aimed at strengthening accountability within State institutions.

However, organisers say security concerns surrounding the protests prevented them from delivering the petition as initially intended.

According to the draft document, Parliament bears the constitutional responsibility of overseeing State institutions and ensuring public authority is exercised within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

The petition cites Articles 94, 95 and 96 of the Constitution, which vest legislative authority in Parliament and assign oversight functions to both the National Assembly and the Senate on matters of national governance.

The activists argue that these provisions obligate legislators to intervene whenever concerns arise regarding abuse of power or violations of constitutional rights by public institutions.

They further reference Articles 244 and 245, which require the National Police Service to uphold professionalism, accountability and respect for human rights while operating strictly within the law and under constitutional principles.

Under the proposal, the envisioned Joint Parliamentary Select Committee would collect testimony and evidence from victims, affected families, constitutional commissions, security agencies, civil society groups and members of the public.

The committee would then be expected to prepare recommendations on legislative amendments, policy changes and institutional reforms aimed at improving accountability mechanisms and protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

The activists maintain that an independent parliamentary inquiry would provide an important platform for victims and their families to be heard while helping restore public confidence in oversight institutions.