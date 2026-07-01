Waiguru Pressures IPOA to Investigate Alleged Abductions Linked to Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to fully investigate all reported abduction cases linked to recent demonstrations across the country, saying the oversight body must carry out its constitutional mandate without delay.

Speaking during an empowerment programme at Kamaigua Grounds in Kutus, Kirinyaga County, on Tuesday, Waiguru said IPOA was specifically established to handle complaints against police officers and should be held accountable if it fails to act on allegations of misconduct.

She noted that although the government has faced criticism over the alleged abductions, independent institutions tasked with oversight also have a responsibility to establish the truth.

“IPOA was created to investigate complaints against police officers, including allegations of abductions and abuse of power. If there are cases to be investigated, then the authority must do its work and discharge its constitutional responsibility,” she said.

The governor reiterated her opposition to abductions, echoing President William Ruto’s stance that such incidents should not occur in the country.

“I have said this many times before, and the President himself has made it clear that abductions should stop. No Kenyan should disappear or be subjected to unlawful actions,” Waiguru stated.

She further challenged IPOA to act decisively, arguing that delays in investigations were fueling public frustration and leaving government officials struggling to respond to mounting concerns.

“IPOA, do your work. You are giving us a lot of work defending the government on issues of abductions when you are the institution mandated to investigate and establish the truth,” she said.

Waiguru also distanced herself from any form of enforced disappearance, saying justice must only be pursued through lawful and constitutional processes.

“As a mother, I can never support abductions in any form. If there are individuals breaking the law, then the law should take its course through the proper legal channels,” she added.

The governor defended the government’s commitment to the rule of law, insisting that justice and accountability can only be achieved when independent institutions perform their duties professionally and free from political interference.

“The government remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all citizens. Independent institutions must perform their constitutional responsibilities professionally and without intimidation,” she said.

Her remarks come amid increasing pressure from human rights organisations and members of the public demanding accountability over alleged abductions and the conduct of security agencies during recent protests.

Waiguru urged Kenyans to continue supporting independent oversight institutions, saying their effectiveness was critical in protecting democracy, accountability and public trust in governance.