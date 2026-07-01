Public Benefit Organizations Get Seven-Day Filing Extension After eCitizen Payment Challenges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul1-The Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) has granted public benefit organizations (PBOs) an additional seven working days to file their 2025 annual reports after payment challenges on the eCitizen platform disrupted compliance.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, PBRO said the extension follows difficulties experienced by organizations when paying annual report filing fees through the pbora.eCitizen portal.

The regulator said the move is intended to encourage continued compliance while giving affected organizations adequate time to complete the filing process.

The new deadline means that PBOs whose financial year ends in December must now submit their 2025 annual reports on or before July 9, 2026.

“The Authority has taken note of the challenges encountered by Public Benefit Organizations (PBOs) when making payment of Annual Reports filing fees on the eCitizen platform,” PBRO Director General Laxmana Kiptoo said.

The Authority added that the seven-working-day extension takes effect immediately and is intended to ensure organizations are not unfairly disadvantaged by technical difficulties encountered during the payment process.

The authority urged all affected organizations to take advantage of the extension and complete their annual filings within the revised timeline to remain compliant with regulatory requirements.