SHA Shifts Claims Processing For Level 4 Hospitals To Taifa Care HMIS In Major Digital Health Upgrade

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1-Level 4 public hospitals across the country have begun processing all new health insurance claims through the Taifa Care Health Management Information System (HMIS), following the Social Health Authority’s (SHA) migration from its previous provider portal in a major step towards digitising healthcare services.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, SHA announced that the transition officially took effect at midnight on June 29, 2026, following successful system testing and approval by both the Social Health Authority and the Digital Health Agency (DHA).

Under the new arrangement, all Level 4 public healthcare facilities are required to submit new claims exclusively through the Taifa Care HMIS, which is expected to streamline claims management and improve efficiency within Kenya’s public health system.

SHA assured healthcare providers that claims submitted through the former SHA Provider Portal before the migration remain secure and will continue to be processed without disruption.

“All claims that were submitted through the SHA Provider Portal before the transition will remain securely in the system and will continue to be processed without interruption,” the authority said.

To minimise disruptions during the migration, SHA and the Digital Health Agency said they will provide round-the-clock technical support to healthcare facilities throughout the transition period.

The migration follows the successful testing and validation of the Taifa Care HMIS, which will now serve as the primary platform for claims processing at Level 4 public hospitals.

SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the transition is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Kenya’s digital health ecosystem and improve service delivery under the country’s universal health coverage programme.

“The Social Health Authority appreciates the cooperation of all healthcare providers as we continue to strengthen Kenya’s digital health ecosystem and enhance efficient, secure and seamless healthcare service delivery,” she said.

The move marks another milestone in the implementation of the Taifa Care programme, with the government seeking to integrate healthcare financing and service delivery through a unified digital platform that enhances efficiency, transparency and accountability.