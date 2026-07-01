Cabinet Forms El Niño Preparedness Committee as Kenya Braces for Heavy Rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 1 — Cabinet has established an Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Niño Preparedness and Response to coordinate Kenya’s response to the forecast moderate-to-strong El Niño rains expected later this year.

The committee, chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

According to Cabinet, the committee will oversee the implementation of urgent national preparedness measures aimed at minimising the impact of flooding and other climate-related disasters associated with the anticipated heavy rains.

As part of the response plan, the Government will immediately activate a National El Niño Contingency Plan covering flood mitigation, evacuation and shelter arrangements, drainage clearance, reinforcement of vulnerable roads and bridges, and the pre-positioning of emergency equipment and medical supplies across affected regions.

The committee will also coordinate farmer advisories to help cushion the agriculture sector from potential losses while overseeing the establishment of a contingency fund to support relief, recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Cabinet said the move is aimed at strengthening national resilience and ensuring better coordination among Government agencies ahead of the expected weather disruptions.

The formation of the special committee comes as Kenya continues to enhance climate preparedness following previous episodes of devastating floods that displaced families, destroyed infrastructure and disrupted economic activities in several parts of the country.

The Government noted that early planning and inter-agency coordination will be critical in protecting lives, safeguarding property and ensuring continuity of essential services during the El Niño season.

The Cabinet meeting also discussed broader measures to improve disaster response capacity and climate resilience as part of Kenya’s long-term adaptation strategy.