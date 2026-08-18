Police recruits urged to use social media responsibly as they enter service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 — Newly trained police officers have been warned against posting crime-scene images, operational information and other sensitive material on social media as the National Police Service (NPS) moves to tighten digital conduct among its officers.

NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga delivered the warning on Monday during a sensitization session for police recruits at the National Police College Main Campus in Kiganjo, where he underscored the growing impact of social media on policing and public confidence.

The recruits, who are preparing to graduate and begin their careers in the Service, were told that their responsibilities extend beyond physical operations to their conduct on digital platforms.

Nyaga cautioned the recruits against sharing crime-scene photographs, confidential Service information, operational plans and details of sensitive incidents on their personal social-media accounts.

“The Director emphasized the need to protect operational information, the privacy and dignity of victims and suspects, and the integrity of ongoing investigations,” NPS said.

He also warned them against posting inappropriate content while in uniform, stressing that an officer’s online activity can directly affect public confidence in the police.

The session focused on the balance between officers’ personal use of social media and the professional obligations that come with wearing the police uniform.

While recruits were informed that they may maintain personal social-media accounts, Nyaga urged them to exercise professionalism and discretion in what they post, share, comment on or livestream.

Particular emphasis was placed on protecting the privacy and dignity of victims and suspects, as well as safeguarding information that could compromise ongoing investigations or police operations.

Nyaga urged the recruits to “think before you post,” reminding them that every police officer serves as a communications ambassador for the NPS.

He encouraged the recruits to instead use digital platforms to promote community policing, public education and accurate information, while relying on authorized NPS communication channels for official updates.

The warning comes as social media increasingly becomes an important avenue through which members of the public obtain information about crime, police operations and security incidents.

The NPS has increasingly emphasized the need for accurate and responsible communication, particularly in an environment where unverified information, images and videos can spread rapidly and influence public perceptions of security agencies.

Nyaga told the recruits that their conduct online should uphold the same standards expected of them while performing their duties.

As they prepare to graduate, the recruits were reminded that “their badge represents responsibility, their conduct represents character, and their communication represents professionalism.”

The sensitization session was attended by the College Chief Instructor, Humphrey Abai, Director of the School of Basic Training, Fredrick Konya, and other senior officers.

The session formed part of preparations to equip the recruits not only with policing skills but also with the professional standards expected of them as they enter the National Police Service.