Big boost for East Africa school games after multi-million sponsorship from EADB

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 18, 2026 – The East African Development Bank (EADB) has pumped USD USD 90,000 (approximately Ksh 11.6 million) into the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) Games in Morogoro, Tanzania.

EADB Tanzania Country Manager, Stephen Wambura, said the FEASSA tournament is an apt platform for the Bank to invest in the development of East Africa’s young sporting talent as part of the bank’s mission to contribute to sustainable development programs that create a lasting positive impact for the region.

“While our core mandate is financing development projects across key sectors of the economy, we recognize that sustainable development goes beyond infrastructure and enterprises. It also means investing in people, especially young people, who represent the future of our region. It is for this reason that EADB partnered with FEASSA as the title sponsor of the 23rd edition of the games and committed USD 90,000 towards the successful delivery of the tournament,” Wambura said.

He further said the games are a breeding ground for some of the future leaders in the East African region, a fact that further influenced EADB’s decision.

“Sports sponsorship is one of the key pillars of our Corporate Social Initiatives (CSI) agenda because we understand the transformative power of sports in shaping character, promoting healthy lifestyles and unlocking opportunities for young people in our region. Through this sponsorship, we are investing not only in the competition, but in the development of the next generation of East African leaders,” Wambura added.

The tournament has attracted 413 teams and 5,548 participants from across East Africa competing in 51 sporting disciplines, making it one of the largest school sports events on the continent.

Kenya boasts the largest contingent with 125 teams and 1,704 participants competing in over 40 disciplines.

EADB’s sponsorship will support the production of medals and trophies for winning teams, as well as the provision of playing kits for participants competing in the finals.