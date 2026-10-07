Three players handed debuts as Shujaa sets sights on defending Safari 7s title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The national men’s sevens head coach Kevin Wambua has handed three players debuts ahead of the Safari 7s slated to be held this weekend, October 9-11 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Elvis Olukusi, Glacious Owino and Rayvon Olindi earned their first Shujaa call-up in a 12-man squad unveiled today (Wednesday) tasked with defending the title.

The trio will be motivated by the experienced players led by co-captains Samuel Asati and George Ooro.

The squad also includes several players who impressed during the Mauritius Africa 7s tournament, where Kenya won the continental title.

The dynamic half-back partnership of Glacious Owino and Rayvone Ambale will also make their Shujaa debuts after standout performances in Mauritius, adding youthful energy and creativity to the squad.

Nygel Amaitsa and Festus Shiasi will further strengthen the Shujaa ranks, while the squad is completed by the pace and finishing ability of Patrick Odongo and Victor Mola.

With the defending champions eager to retain their crown on home soil, Shujaa will be among the teams to watch as they begin their Safari7s title defence on Friday evening against SportPesa forward legends.

The hosts, Kenya, will then play Scotland on Saturday before wrapping it up with a clash against Uganda in the group phase.

Capital FM is the official radio partner of the prestigious event that will mark 28 years.

Kenya Shujaa Squad

1. John Okoth.

2. George Ooro. (CC)

3. Elvis Olukusi.*

4. Gabriel Ayimba.

5. Brian Mutua.

6. Samuel Asati. (CC)

7. Glacious Owino.*

8. Rayvon Olindi.*

9. Nygel Amaitsa.

10. Festus Safari.

11. Patrick Odongo.

12. Victor Odhiambo.

Morans usher in new generation

The Kenya Morans, meanwhile, will use Safari7s as an opportunity to introduce a new crop of players who have emerged through the National Sevens Circuit.

The side will be co-captained by Clinton Amukwachi and Dennis Ndayala, with the squad featuring six players set to make their Morans debuts.

The new faces include Mathias Osimbo, Stanslaus Shikoli, Patrick Kluivert, Mike Lukusi of Kabras Sugar, Harrison Mauve of Kisumu RFC and Brighton Omondi.

Their inclusion represents a significant breakthrough for players who have impressed throughout the domestic sevens circuit and earned an opportunity to step onto the international stage at Africa’s premier rugby sevens tournament.

The youthful group will be complemented by the experience of Patrick Sabatia, Eugene Ojiambo, Arnold Agonda and Lucky Onyango, giving the Morans a balanced squad capable of making a strong challenge. With both teams bringing different objectives to Safari7s, Shujaa will be looking to defend the title while the Morans aim to showcase the depth of Kenya’s emerging sevens talent.

Kenya Morans squad

1. Clinton Amukwachi. (CC)

2. Mathias Osimbo.*

3. Stanslaus Shikoli.*

4. Patrick Sabatia.

5. Patrick Kluivert.*

6. Eugene Ojiambo.

7. Mike Lukusi.*

8. Dennis Ndayala. (CC)

9. Arnold Agonda.

10. Lucky Onyango.

11. Harrison Mauve.*

12. Brighton Omondi.*