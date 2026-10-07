Ronaldo: I deserves to be punished but not quitting Portugal

LISBON, Portugal, Oct 7 – Cristiano Ronaldo says he is not retiring from international football but deserves to be punished for walking out on Portugal even though head coach Jorge Jesus “broke his word to me”.

The 41-year-old captain left his country’s Nations League camp after being an unused substitute against Norway and then finding out he would not start against Denmark.

Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo has scored 146 goals in 234 Portugal appearances – both world records – helping them win Euro 2016 and the Nations League twice.

In a lengthy statement, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player said he should be held accountable for his actions.

“The Portuguese Football Federation must assess the consequences of my actions and punish me for them. I believe the punishment should not be reduced,” Ronaldo said.

“I have already apologised, but I know that actions have consequences.”

Ronaldo’s statement comes after Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus said there was no rift with the captain, following claims the five-times Ballon d’Or winner had refused to train.

Jesus said on Sunday that the door was still open for Ronaldo to play for the country’s national team.

Ronaldo said that, provided he was “physically fit, playing with my team, and hopefully scoring goals”, he would like to continue to play international football.

“After my suspension period ends, I will be available, as I always have been, to compete and win with our national team,” he added.

BBC Sport has approached the Portuguese Football Federation for comment.

Ronaldo’s statement, which ran to nearly 2,000 words, struck a conciliatory tone in places.

But he was also critical of Portugal coach Jesus as he provided his version of the dispute which prompted him to walk out on the squad last week.

He said Jesus had agreed a plan under which the forward would miss the Norway and Denmark matches to manage his fitness.

However, on the day of the Norway game, the 72-year-old coach told him he would play for 30 minutes.

“Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called on,” Ronaldo said.

“The manager had broken his word to me.”

A later meeting with Jesus produced an agreement for the coach to clarify matters at his next news conference.

Ronaldo said an eight-point document was prepared saying he had never demanded playing time, had respected Jesus’ decisions and that the coach asking “someone of the stature of Pele or Maradona” to warm up without bringing him on had been a mistake.

Portugal’s record appearance holder said the agreed notes did not require Jesus to apologise to him but said the coach’s public remarks did not reflect their private discussion.

“It was the second time he had broken his word to me,” Ronaldo explained.

“I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises.”

Ronaldo said that, despite the “absolute breakdown of trust” in Jesus’ word, he should not have left and the “responsibility is mine alone”, as he apologised to his fellow players and supporters.

He added: “I owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp… I apologise to the Portuguese people once again, but a broken word has, for me, a defining impact.”