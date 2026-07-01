Kenya Evacuates 86 Citizens From South Africa Amid Anti-Immigrant Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – The government has evacuated 86 Kenyans from South Africa following a wave of anti-immigrant protests that erupted in several parts of the country, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu has said.

Speaking at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while receiving the first group of 26 evacuees, Njogu said the government moved swiftly to coordinate rescue and evacuation efforts after receiving reports of growing insecurity and fear among Kenyan nationals living in South Africa.

She noted that the demonstrations had created tension and uncertainty for many foreign nationals, forcing some Kenyans to seek refuge at the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria.

“The government began evacuation planning immediately after receiving distress reports from Kenyans affected by the unrest,” said Njogu.

According to the PS, more than 200 Kenyans are currently being sheltered at the Kenyan mission in Pretoria as authorities continue to organise additional evacuation arrangements.

Njogu assured affected citizens that the government remains committed to ensuring their safety and facilitating their safe return home.

The evacuation comes amid renewed anti-immigrant protests in parts of South Africa, where foreign nationals have increasingly faced hostility, attacks and displacement during periods of unrest.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has urged Kenyans living in South Africa to remain vigilant, maintain contact with Kenyan diplomatic officials and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.

The government says efforts are ongoing to assist all affected Kenyans who wish to return home.