Govt Unveils AI Committee to Steer National Strategy

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – The Cabinet has established a Standing Cabinet Committee on Artificial Intelligence to spearhead Kenya’s national AI strategy and position the country as a regional leader in the responsible development and adoption of artificial intelligence.

The committee will coordinate AI policy across government while promoting innovation, productivity, job creation and improved public service delivery.

Cabinet also approved the National Business Process Outsourcing Policy aimed at making Kenya a leading global outsourcing destination.

The government says the policy will create thousands of jobs for young people by leveraging Kenya’s skilled English-speaking workforce and growing digital infrastructure.