Sh23.4m cannabis consignment seized in busia

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Police in Busia have seized cannabis sativa worth an estimated Sh23.4 million in an intelligence-led operation targeting a residential house in Mabale area, Busia Township.

The operation followed a tip-off from members of the public, prompting a joint team of law enforcement officers to raid the house.

A search of the premises uncovered 15 gunny bags containing cannabis sativa weighing 780.95 kilograms.

Three suspects were arrested during the operation.

The suspects remain in police custody as detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Busia investigate the source and intended destination of the consignment and establish whether it is linked to a wider drug trafficking network.