TUM confirms two students killed in Ahero road accident, 29 injured

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) has confirmed that two of its students were killed and 29 others injured after a bus carrying mourners to the burial of former student leader Elvis “Beast” Otieno was involved in a road accident near Ahero.

In an update, the university said the students had travelled from Mombasa to Kisumu to attend Otieno’s burial after receiving his body, which had been flown from Mombasa.

The accident happened as the convoy headed to the burial venue, with the last bus carrying the mourners overturning after its driver attempted to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle.

TUM Vice Chancellor Prof Laila U. Abubakar said the driver lost control of the bus during the manoeuvre, causing it to roll.

“Tragically, while approaching Ahero, the last bus carrying mourners was involved in a road accident after the driver attempted to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming over-speeding saloon car,” the university said.

Two male students died in the crash, while 29 others sustained injuries and were taken to Lisa Hospital in Ahero and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In its latest update, TUM said all 14 students who had been receiving treatment at Lisa Hospital had since been discharged.

The university said 15 students remained under medical care at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, with one student referred to Aga Khan Hospital High Dependency Unit for further treatment.

TUM said it was closely monitoring the condition of the affected students and providing support to those impacted by the tragedy.

The university also expressed gratitude to emergency responders, medical personnel, security agencies and members of the public who responded after the crash.

“We wish to express our sincere appreciation to the emergency responders, medical personnel, security agencies and members of the public who responded swiftly and compassionately to assist our students following the accident,” Prof Abubakar said.

The Vice Chancellor conveyed condolences to the families of the two students who died, as well as the wider TUM community.

“We mourn this immense loss together and pray that the Almighty grants the departed eternal peace while giving their families the strength and comfort to bear this heartbreaking loss,” she said.

The university also linked the tragedy to the ongoing funeral of Otieno, saying it continued to stand with his family, friends and the wider TUM community as the funeral service took place.

TUM urged the public to avoid spreading rumours and unverified information about the accident, warning against the circulation of graphic images and videos from the scene.

The university asked the public to rely on its official communication channels for updates and to respect the dignity and privacy of the victims, their families and other students affected by the crash.

It also encouraged students and staff affected by the tragedy to seek support through the institution’s Guidance and Counselling Services as it continued to assist those dealing with the aftermath of the accident.