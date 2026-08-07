Mohammed Ali Appointed Wiper Deputy Party Leader-Designate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Wiper Patriotic Front Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has appointed Nyali MP Mohammed Ali as the Deputy Party Leader-designate of the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF), saying the move is part of efforts to broaden the party’s leadership as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Announcing the changes, Kalonzo said the appointments were guided by a mandate given to him by delegates during the party’s National Delegates Congress, where he was tasked with seeking the presidency in the August 10, 2027 election and expanding the party’s leadership into a truly national movement.

“The first was to seek the presidency of the Republic of Kenya in August 2027, and to be precise, election day on the 10th of August 2027. The second, no less weighty, was to expand and renew the leadership of this movement, this party, until it stood as the face of Kenya,” Kalonzo said.

He announced that Mohammed Ali would serve as the party’s Deputy Party Leader-designate, describing the Nyali legislator as a leader whose public service has been anchored on accountability.

“Honourable Mohammed Ali, CBS, HSC, becomes our Deputy Party Leader-designate,” Kalonzo said.

He praised Ali’s career before joining elective politics, noting that he earned national recognition through investigative journalism that exposed corruption and championed the interests of ordinary Kenyans.

“Long before he sat in Parliament, Mohammed Ali sat behind a camera exposing corruption and giving a voice to ordinary Kenyans,” Kalonzo said.

He said Ali’s appointment would strengthen the party’s appeal, particularly among young people, as it seeks to build a formidable coalition to challenge the Kenya Kwanza administration in the 2027 General Election.

Musyoka has also appointed former Cabinet minister Jamleck Irungu Kamau as chairman of the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF), unveiling a new leadership team that he said will help transform the party into a national political movement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the announcement, Kalonzo said the leadership changes fulfil one of the key mandates given to him by delegates during the party’s National Delegates Congress.

“I continue to carry out the same mandate. The second was to expand and renew the leadership of this movement, this party, until it stood as the face of Kenya broad enough to hold every county, every generation and every Kenyan,” he said.

Few days ago,Kamau withdrew from the Murang’a gubernatorial race, announcing that he will instead dedicate his energy and efforts to supporting the United Alternative Government (UAG).

Kalonzo announced that Jamleck Kamau would immediately assume the role of party chairman, citing his extensive experience in public service and coalition building.

“Honourable Jamleck Irungu Kamau becomes chairman of the party.”

He described Kamau as a former Cabinet minister for Nairobi Metropolitan Development, a two-term Member of Parliament, former National Vice Chairman of the Party of National Unity (PNU) and a key negotiator in previous coalition governments.

“Honourable Kamau has spent 30 years building coalitions, balancing budgets and holding fractious political houses together under pressure. That is precisely the discipline the White Patriotic Front needs as we assemble the United Alternative Government in waiting—a coalition wide enough to defeat this regime and disciplined enough to govern after it,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo said the restructuring is aimed at expanding the party’s national reach and positioning it as a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 elections, adding that the new leadership reflects the party’s commitment to bringing together leaders from across the country under one political movement.