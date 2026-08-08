Moses Kuria challenges Gachagua to Bible oath over alleged deal with Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has challenged former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to take a public oath before a church leader to prove that he has not entered into a political deal with President William Ruto.

Kuria challenged Gachagua to seek an appointment with the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) and appear before cameras accompanied by his wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua.

In a statement, Kuria proposed that Gachagua lift a Bible and swear that he had neither made a deal with Ruto nor would enter into one before the August 10, 2027 General Election.

“I, Rigathi Gachagua, do solemnly swear, that I have not made a deal with President William Ruto,” Kuria proposed as the first part of the oath.

He further challenged Gachagua to swear that he would not make any political agreement with Ruto before the 2027 elections.

“And that I, Rigathi Gachagua, will not make any deal with President William Ruto before 10th August 2027,” the proposed oath reads.

Kuria also suggested that Gachagua invoke divine punishment should any part of his declaration be untrue.

“And that I, Rigathi Gachagua, ask the Almighty God to strike me with thunder and lightning if anything I have sworn while holding this Holy Bible is untrue. So help me God,” Kuria said.

“Over to you my brother. I am waiting,” he added.

The challenge comes amid heightened political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election, with questions over possible alliances and political agreements between leaders who have taken divergent positions in recent months.