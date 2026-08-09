Ruto, ODM leadership retreat to Naivasha as 2027 alliance talks gather pace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The political future of President William Ruto’s broad-based administration is set to come under intense scrutiny this week as leaders from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) converge in Naivasha for a three-day retreat.

The meeting, beginning Sunday, brings together senior political figures from the two formations, including governors, deputy governors and Members of Parliament, in what is expected to be one of the most significant engagements between the two sides since they entered into their current working arrangement.

President Ruto is expected to lead the discussions alongside ODM leader Oburu Odinga as the two parties seek to determine how their cooperation will evolve in the run-up to the August 2027 General Election.

The leaders will be hosted at Lake Naivasha Resort, where they are expected to check in on Sunday before concluding the retreat on Tuesday.

Although the gathering has been presented as an opportunity to assess the progress of the broad-based administration, the political calculations surrounding the meeting are likely to extend far beyond its official agenda.

At the heart of the discussions will be the question of whether the UDA-ODM cooperation can be converted into a more clearly defined political arrangement capable of surviving the intense competition expected in the 2027 elections.

The partnership emerged from the political understanding between President Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, which brought previously opposing political forces into a working relationship within government.

With the next election approaching, the arrangement now faces a different test: translating cooperation in government into an electoral strategy acceptable to competing political interests within the two parties.

The Naivasha talks are therefore expected to provide a platform for the leaders to review the relationship, identify areas of disagreement and establish the political framework that could guide the alliance over the coming months.

The implementation of proposals associated with the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) is also expected to form part of the discussions.

The Nadco process was central to the political understanding between Ruto and Raila, with its recommendations addressing a range of governance and institutional questions.

Among the proposals was the creation of the offices of Prime Minister and Official Leader of the Opposition. How such recommendations are handled could become an important component of the talks as the two sides consider how to give greater structure to the broad-based arrangement.

However, it is the emerging 2027 succession calculations that could generate the most political interest outside the formal discussions.

The question of who will deputise Ruto if he seeks a second term is already attracting competing claims from different factions within the alliance.

ODM figures have increasingly promoted Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya as a potential running mate for the President, placing him at the centre of a debate that is likely to intensify as the election draws nearer.

The proposal has, however, encountered resistance from political forces associated with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, whose allies are also seeking to preserve their position within the succession equation.

The running-mate debate is consequently emerging as a wider contest over regional interests, political influence and the distribution of power within the broad-based administration.

Another potentially divisive issue is how the two parties will handle electoral contests in their respective strongholds.

ODM has been pushing for a political zoning arrangement that would see the parties avoid competing against each other in areas where either side has traditionally enjoyed substantial support.

The proposal is based on the argument that cooperation between the two parties should include mutual recognition of their established political bases.

UDA has taken a different position, maintaining that parties should be free to compete for elective seats across the country. The presidency, however, remains a distinct issue within the discussions.

The difference in approach could become a major source of friction once the parties move deeper into preparations for nominations and begin deciding which candidates will contest parliamentary, gubernatorial and other elective positions.

For ODM, the question is not only about maintaining its traditional political influence but also securing a meaningful stake in the emerging alliance. For UDA, the challenge is balancing the demands of its existing political network with the realities of its cooperation with ODM.

The Naivasha retreat consequently provides an early opportunity for the two sides to confront these competing interests before they become more difficult to manage.

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of a transformed political landscape following the incorporation of senior ODM figures into government.

The former rivals have increasingly found themselves working together on national policy and political matters, creating an alliance that has significantly altered the calculations ahead of the 2027 election.

But whether the relationship develops into a lasting electoral pact remains uncertain.

As politicians begin positioning themselves for the next contest, the decisions made or avoided in Naivasha could offer an early indication of the shape of the broad-based administration and the alliances that will define Kenya’s 2027 political battle.