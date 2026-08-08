Iranian news agency releases rare video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba

TEHRAN, Aug 8 (Xinhua) — Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency on Saturday released a video of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on social media platform Telegram.

In the video, Mojtaba Khamenei, surrounded by several people, appeared to be speaking to those around him.

The Mehr report did not specify when or where the video was recorded, nor did it identify the people surrounding him.

On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks on U.S. and Israeli bases and assets in the region.

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei, was selected as Iran’s new supreme leader by the country’s Assembly of Experts in early March.