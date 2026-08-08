Arsenal sign Guimaraes from Newcastle in £75m deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Arsenal have signed Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United or £75m.The former Newcastle captain made it clear he wanted to join the Premier League champions earlier this summer.

The 28-year-old Brazil midfielder, who has signed a four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, called the move one of the “toughest decisions” of his life.

“This move is very tough because Newcastle means so much to me,” he added.

“But I wanted to experience something new in my life. I feel ready for a new challenge for myself and my family.”

Newcastle said they wished Guimaraes and his family well.

Guimaraes left Newcastle’s training camp in La Manga in Spain earlier this week to finalise his move to Emirates Stadium following a breakthrough in talks.

He revealed he received messages from a number of his future team-mates, including countryman Gabriel as well as fellow midfielder Declan Rice.

Following their previous battles in the middle of the park, Rice told him “come here and please no more fights, now we’re friends”.

“I’m at the point of my life, I think I need a challenge like this,” Guimaraes said.

“I want to win trophies, I want to make history and I think I’m in the right place to do it. I’m so excited to start.”

Guimaraes joined a Newcastle side in relegation trouble in January 2022 and went on to play a crucial role in their improvement in fortunes under former head coach Eddie Howe.

The Brazilian became the first captain in seven decades to lift a major domestic trophy for after they Newcastle defeated Liverpool in the 2025 EFL Cup final.

He was also part of the side who qualified for the Champions League in 2023 and 2025, before they slipped to 12th place in the Premier League last season.