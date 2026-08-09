Sifuna urges voters to reject experience as sole measure of leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Linda Mwananchi Presidential Hopeful Edwin Sifuna has launched a fresh challenge to the political establishment, questioning the value of political experience as he rallied Kenyans to consider a younger generation of leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna dismissed criticism that youthful politicians lack the experience required to run the country, arguing that Kenya’s longstanding problems demand political judgement and accountability rather than years spent in public office.

Speaking during a Linda Mwananchi movement rally, the Nairobi senator turned the experience argument into a question of competence, asking what level of political experience was necessary to identify decisions that hurt ordinary Kenyans.

“They are saying we are youthful leaders with no experience,” Sifuna said.

He singled out the sugar sector, using the challenges facing local sugar producers and the controversial issue of sugar imports to illustrate his argument.

“I just want to ask politely, what experience do you need to know you cannot kill all sugar mills to give your friends permits to import sugar?” he posed.

Sifuna’s remarks were a direct swipe at established politicians who have presented longevity in public service as evidence of their suitability to lead, despite persistent economic and governance challenges.

He argued that some of the country’s most experienced political figures have had ample opportunity to fix problems but have instead presided over circumstances that have left Kenyans struggling.

“Those calling themselves experts and with experience are the ones who have put us in this hole,” he said.

The ODM official urged voters not to automatically equate age or years in politics with the ability to govern, saying younger leaders should be judged on their ideas, integrity and capacity to deliver.

He challenged Kenyans to give the next generation an opportunity to take charge of the country and demonstrate whether a different approach to leadership could produce better results.

“Why can’t Kenyans give the young a chance to see if they can change the country?” Sifuna posed.

The senator was speaking as the Linda Mwananchi movement seeks to establish itself as a political alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sifuna sought to position the movement as a platform for political change rather than another vehicle for confrontation, distancing it from the increasingly combative style that has characterised Kenya’s political campaigns.

“We come in peace, we have no fights with anyone,” he said.

The message appeared designed to broaden the movement’s appeal beyond established political camps as parties and politicians begin laying the groundwork for the next election.

Sifuna’s intervention also comes amid growing debate over generational change in Kenyan politics, with younger leaders seeking to move to the centre of national political decision-making while established figures retain significant influence within the major political formations.

For Sifuna, however, the central issue is not simply the age of those seeking power but whether the political class can offer credible solutions to problems confronting citizens.

His reference to the sugar industry was particularly pointed, given the sector’s political and economic importance in several parts of the country. Sugar farmers and millers have for years raised concerns over imports, market competition, factory operations and the sustainability of local production.

By placing the sugar question at the centre of his argument, Sifuna sought to portray some policy failures as matters that ordinary citizens can identify without possessing extensive political experience.

The senator’s remarks are likely to sharpen the emerging contest between established political figures and a younger crop of leaders seeking to make their mark in the 2027 race.