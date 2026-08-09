CS Wahome signals bid for Murang’a governor as Kang’ata prepares DCP defence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has thrown her weight behind a fresh political contest for the Murang’a governorship, declaring that the county will elect a woman as its next governor in the 2027 General Election.

Wahome, who has emerged as one of the most vocal supporters of President William Ruto in Murang’a, made the declaration while addressing a gathering in the county.

“This time round, Murang’a governor will be a woman, for work to be done,” Wahome told the gathering.

The remarks are likely to fuel speculation that the former Kandara MP is preparing to make a direct attempt at the governor’s seat, potentially on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Such a move would place Wahome in a high-profile contest against incumbent Governor Irungu Kang’ata, who has since abandoned UDA and aligned himself with the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ahead of the 2027 election.

Kang’ata, who won the governorship on a UDA ticket in 2022, announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term through the ruling party, citing disagreements over its political direction and what he described as increasing intolerance within the party.

He has since joined DCP and declared that he will defend his Murang’a seat through the party associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The development has effectively opened the possibility of a major UDA-DCP battle for control of the county, with Wahome increasingly emerging as a potential flagbearer for the President’s side.

Wahome’s declaration is particularly significant because she has in recent months led a sustained campaign against Kang’ata following his decision to quit UDA.

During a meeting in Maragua in May, Wahome and other leaders allied to Ruto criticised Kang’ata over his political departure and questioned his record in office.

Wahome accused the governor of abandoning the ruling party at a critical moment and said Murang’a had no shortage of leaders capable of taking over the county administration.

She also argued that political leaders should focus on development rather than opposition politics, pointing to challenges in healthcare and other county services.

Her latest remarks appear to take the political contest a step further by openly introducing a woman candidate as the preferred successor to Kang’ata.

If Wahome eventually secures the UDA ticket, the contest would pit two senior politicians who have previously worked within President Ruto’s political establishment against each other.

Kang’ata joined UDA ahead of the 2022 election and won the governorship with a wide margin, defeating former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, who ran on a Jubilee ticket.

Kang’ata secured 256,561 votes against Kamau’s 91,164, making the former lawmaker his closest challenger in that election.

Kamau remains an important figure in the political history of the Murang’a governor’s race.

The former Kigumo MP served two terms in Parliament between 2007 and 2017 and was Minister for Nairobi Metropolitan in the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki.

He first made a serious bid for the Murang’a governorship in 2017, when he challenged then-governor Mwangi wa Iria in the Jubilee nominations. The contest was bitter and eventually ended in a dispute over the conduct of the primaries, with Kamau challenging the outcome before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

Five years later, Kamau returned to the gubernatorial race, this time securing a Jubilee ticket for the 2022 election. He again fell short, finishing second behind Kang’ata.

Kamau subsequently joined Gachagua’s DCP in 2025 and was initially positioning himself for another attempt at the Murang’a governorship. He was reported to have declared interest in the seat on the DCP ticket before announcing in January 2026 that he was taking a break from active politics for reasons he said were beyond his control.

Last week, Kamau declared he withdrawn from the Murang’a gubernatorial race, announcing that he will instead dedicate his energy and efforts to supporting the United Alternative Government (UAG).

Days later Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka appointed him Chairman of the Wiper Patriotic Front, saying the appointment takes effect immediately as the party strengthens its leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

His withdrawal created room for other politicians within the DCP fold, including former Water PS Joseph Wairagu, who was also reported to be interested in the governorship.

The immediate focus, however, is now shifting to Wahome and Kang’ata.

Wahome has considerable political experience in Murang’a. She represented Kandara in Parliament before joining the Cabinet and has remained an influential figure in Ruto’s political camp.

Her political profile has also grown through her role in defending the administration’s record and mobilising support for the President in the Mt Kenya region.

Kang’ata, meanwhile, is seeking to build a new political base outside UDA after accusing the ruling party of abandoning the political principles he believes should guide its operations.

The governor has said his decision to leave UDA was not personal, but followed unsuccessful attempts to resolve differences over the party’s political direction. He has also accused the ruling party of adopting methods reminiscent of the Jubilee era.

The emerging contest could therefore become more than a straightforward battle for the governor’s office.

It could turn into a highlight on Ruto’s influence in Murang’a, Gachagua’s growing political reach in the Mt Kenya region and the ability of former allies to retain support after crossing political lines.

For Wahome, securing the UDA ticket would give her an opportunity to convert her growing political profile and influence in the national government into an elective position at the county level.

For Kang’ata, the 2027 election will be a test of whether he can retain the seat after breaking ranks with the political party that sponsored his successful 2022 campaign.