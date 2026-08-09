Ukraine reaches deal with U.S. on monthly deliveries of interceptor missiles: Zelensky

KIEV, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — Ukraine has reached an agreement with the United States on monthly deliveries of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system, although the supply remains insufficient, Ukrinform news agency reported Saturday, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking to reporters in Belgrade, Zelensky confirmed that Washington will supply Ukraine with interceptor missiles on a monthly basis. However, he stressed that the volume falls short of meeting the country’s air defense needs.

Zelensky noted that the number of interceptor missiles Ukraine is expected to receive in 2026 would be lower than in 2025, without disclosing specific figures.

According to earlier reports, Zelensky said at a press conference with NATO leadership in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev that actual deliveries of missile interceptors from allies had fallen, largely due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.