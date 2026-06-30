Kindiki to Chair National El Niño Preparedness Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – The Cabinet has established an Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Niño Preparedness and Response to coordinate the country’s readiness for forecast moderate-to-strong El Niño rains expected later this year.

Chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, the committee will oversee the implementation of a national contingency plan covering flood mitigation, evacuation and shelter arrangements, drainage clearance, reinforcement of vulnerable roads and bridges, and the pre-positioning of emergency equipment and medical supplies.

A news dispatch from State House, Nairobi says the move comes as Kenya seeks to avoid a repeat of previous El Niño seasons, which triggered widespread flooding, displacement, destruction of infrastructure and loss of lives across several counties.