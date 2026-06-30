African Agri-Food Innovators Honoured at Nairobi Summit as World Food Prize Foundation Celebrates Food Security Champions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30- — The World Food Prize Foundation has honoured three African individuals and institutions for their outstanding contributions to agricultural innovation, food security and youth empowerment during the DialogueNEXT in Africa conference in Nairobi.

The awards, presented before an audience of ministers, scientists, agripreneurs, farmers and development partners, celebrated achievements that organizers said are helping shape a more resilient and food-secure future for the continent.

Held under the theme “Born to Feed the Future,” the conference brought together leaders from across Africa to explore solutions to the continent’s food security challenges through innovation, science and collaboration.

In his opening address, 2017 World Food Prize Laureate and former African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina challenged delegates to envision a stronger future for Africa.

“Dialogue is where consensus is built, and dialogue is where positions begin,” Adesina said.

“Today, our conversation leads to one defining question: what kind of Africa do we choose to build?”

The Norman E. Borlaug Medallion was awarded to AGRA in recognition of its two decades of work supporting millions of smallholder farmers across Africa through improved agricultural systems, partnerships and farmer-centred programmes.

Presenting the award, World Food Prize Foundation President Mashal Husain praised AGRA’s contribution to strengthening food systems across the continent.

Receiving the honour, AGRA President Alice Ruhweza dedicated the award to the organization’s founders, partners and staff who have worked to improve farmers’ livelihoods over the past 20 years.

“Thank you, President Mashal, and the World Food Prize Foundation for this generous and deeply meaningful recognition,” Ruhweza said.

“I receive it with great humility and gratitude. I want to thank those who have walked the journey with us over the past 20 years, as well as our founders who have helped us ‘take it to the farmer.'”

The Norman Borlaug Award for Field Research and Application, endowed by The Rockefeller Foundation, was presented to plant breeder Pamela Afokpe of East-West Seed for pioneering research that has transformed indigenous vegetable production across West Africa.

Afokpe was recognised for combining scientific plant breeding with farmer training and market development, including the creation of the Sika Gboma variety of a traditional West African leafy vegetable that has been adopted by thousands of smallholder farmers in Benin and neighbouring countries.

The Foundation also honoured Kenyan youth mentor Kenneth Monjero with the Inspiring the Next Generation Award for his efforts to encourage young people to pursue careers in agriculture and food security.

Monjero, who coordinates the Kenya Youth Institute and founded the Fun & Education Global Network, was recognised for promoting hands-on STEM education, mentorship and career development programmes that prepare young people to become future agricultural leaders.

“I am very humbled by this award because there are so many across the world who are doing excellent work to inspire the next generation,” Monjero said.

“Food security needs young people on board, so—in the spirit of Norman Borlaug—we need to engage all young learners to understand and empower them to act.”

Beyond the awards, the conference also saw the launch of a new white paper by the MENA2050 Food Systems Committee examining the future of agriculture across the Middle East and North Africa.

The report analyses regional food system challenges, including climate change, water scarcity, dependence on food imports, market volatility and widening social inequalities through the lens of the Food-Water-Energy Nexus.

Participants at DialogueNEXT in Africa are also scheduled to visit leading agricultural research institutions and innovation hubs in Kenya, including the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), Hello Tractor, the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), the International Potato Center, the International Rice Research Institute and WorldFish.

DialogueNEXT in Africa is the third stop in the World Food Prize Foundation’s global event series tracing the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, following previous editions in Mexico and India.

The discussions in Nairobi will help shape conversations ahead of the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, scheduled to take place in Des Moines, Iowa, later this year.