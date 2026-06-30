Cabinet okays Kenya-US Health Deal to Strengthen Disease Surveillance

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Kenya and the United States are set to deepen cooperation in public health after the Cabinet approved a new bilateral health framework.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in the prevention and control of HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and other emerging infectious diseases while building a more resilient health system.

Cabinet says the framework will improve disease surveillance, laboratory networks and digital health systems, while ensuring continued access to essential medical supplies.

It will also facilitate the gradual absorption of more than 13,000 US-supported healthcare workers into Kenya’s public health workforce as the country moves towards greater health sector self-reliance.

Kenya and the United States signed the historic Health Cooperation Framework on December 4, 2025, making Kenya the first country to enter a government-to-government agreement with the US.

In the agreement, the United States will invest directly in government health institutions and not NGOs.

The US will commit $1.6 billion (KSh208 billion) to Kenya over the next five years under the new framework.

The funds will go directly to government institutions, removing third party involvement to ensure they reach the intended institutions.

President William Ruto witnessed the signing of the Kenya-US Health Cooperation Framework, signed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington D.C.

President Ruto said the agreement will strengthen Kenya’s efforts to realise universal health coverage, modernise hospital equipment, deliver the Social Health Authority’s services, and boost disease surveillance and emergency preparedness.

“The framework we sign today adds momentum to my administration’s universal health coverage that is focused on supply of modern equipment to our hospitals, efficient and timely delivery of health commodities to our facilities, enhancement of our health workforce, and health insurance for all, and leaving no Kenyan behind,” he said.