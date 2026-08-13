Ruto Hails KDF for Supporting Development Projects Across Kenya Beyond Vision 2030

ELDORET, Kenya, Aug 13 — President William Ruto has commended the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for playing a growing role in the country’s development agenda, saying the military’s contribution is aligned with Kenya’s long-term goals beyond Vision 2030.

Speaking on Thursday during the KDF recruits’ pass-out parade in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Ruto said the Defence Forces had continued to support national development through various projects across the country.

The President said the KDF’s role extends beyond its traditional responsibility of protecting Kenya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that the military has increasingly contributed to projects with a direct impact on the lives of Kenyans.

Ruto said the contribution was important as Kenya seeks to implement long-term development plans and build the foundations of a more prosperous country beyond the Vision 2030 development framework.

The President said the military’s technical expertise, discipline and organisational capacity had enabled it to participate in projects in different parts of the country.

He hailed KDF personnel for undertaking assignments that support infrastructure development and other national priorities, saying their contribution complements the work of other government agencies.

Ruto said the involvement of the Defence Forces in development projects demonstrates the institution’s wider contribution to national transformation.

The President was speaking as he presided over the pass-out parade for new KDF recruits, marking the completion of their basic military training.

The pass-out parade marked the transition of the recruits from basic military training into active service within the Kenya Defence Forces.

Ruto, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, presided over the ceremony at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School in Eldoret.

The recruits completed an intensive training programme designed to instil discipline, physical fitness, teamwork, resilience and core military skills.

The ceremony featured military drills and ceremonial displays as the new personnel formally joined the KDF.

Ruto’s address provided an opportunity to remind the recruits that military service involves both defending the country and contributing to national objectives where required.

The President’s remarks come as Kenya prepares to transition from the Vision 2030 development blueprint towards a longer-term development framework.

The government has been promoting Vision 2060 as a proposed long-term development strategy intended to guide Kenya’s economic and social transformation over the coming decades.

Ruto said institutions such as the KDF have an important role to play in supporting the country’s development ambitions.

The Defence Forces have historically been involved in national projects requiring specialised skills, logistical capacity and disciplined personnel.

Their participation has included support for infrastructure, construction and other assignments considered important to national development.

Ruto also emphasised the importance of discipline and commitment among members of the Defence Forces.

For the new recruits, the pass-out parade marks the beginning of a career in which they will be expected to uphold the Constitution, protect the country’s interests and serve Kenyans with professionalism.

The President’s message placed the recruits’ military training within the broader context of national service and development, highlighting the expectation that KDF personnel will contribute to Kenya’s security and national transformation.

The Eldoret ceremony brought together senior military commanders, government officials, families and friends of the graduating recruits.

The President’s recognition of the KDF’s development role comes at a time when Kenya is pursuing major infrastructure and economic programmes aimed at accelerating national transformation.

Ruto said the country’s development ambitions require the contribution of all institutions and sectors of society.

The KDF’s involvement in selected development projects, he said, demonstrates how the country’s institutions can work together to support national priorities.

The newly trained recruits will now proceed to their respective assignments within the Defence Forces, where they will continue with professional development and, depending on their deployment, specialised training.