Kenya, Qatar Agree to Boost Trade, Investment and Skilled Labour Cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Kenya and Qatar have agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education, food security and skilled labour recruitment following high-level political consultations in Doha.

The second round of Kenya-Qatar bilateral political consultations was held on August 11, 2026, with both sides reviewing ways to strengthen cooperation and exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The consultations were held within the framework of the longstanding bilateral relations between Kenya and Qatar.

The Qatari delegation was led by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmad Hassan Al-Hammadi, while Kenya was represented by Dr Korir Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

In a joint statement issued after the talks, the two countries commended the continued development of their bilateral relations and reaffirmed the importance of expanding cooperation through high-level visits, implementation of existing agreements and memoranda of understanding, and closer coordination within regional and international organisations.

The two sides agreed on the need to strengthen economic and commercial ties, with an emphasis on increasing bilateral trade and encouraging mutual investments.

Kenya and Qatar also committed to expanding cooperation in tourism, sports, culture, education and food security, while seeking to enhance collaboration on labour matters.

The two countries said they would explore new opportunities for the recruitment of skilled Kenyan workers, potentially opening up additional avenues for employment and labour cooperation between the two nations.

Kenya and Qatar also expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in the civil aviation and transportation sectors.

The two sides said enhanced cooperation in these areas would contribute to the growth of trade, investment and tourism between the countries.

The discussions also covered key regional and international issues, with Kenya and Qatar reaffirming their support for peaceful solutions to disputes through diplomacy, dialogue and mediation.

The two countries further stressed the importance of combating terrorism and extremism.

At the conclusion of the consultations, Kenya and Qatar welcomed the positive outcome of the second round of talks and reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation.

The two sides also pledged to work on the implementation of agreements reached during the consultations.

Kenya is expected to host the next round of Kenya-Qatar political consultations in Nairobi, with the date to be agreed through diplomatic channels.

The latest talks come as Kenya seeks to strengthen its economic partnerships and expand opportunities for trade, foreign investment, tourism and employment abroad.