Orengo Accuses Homa Bay Leaders of Plotting to Disrupt Linda Mwananchi Rally

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 12 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has accused political leaders in Homa Bay of plotting to disrupt a Linda Mwananchi rally planned for Sunday, warning that mobilising residents along political lines could sow seeds of conflict in the region.

Speaking to the media in Kisumu on Wednesday, Orengo said organisers had received reports of meetings allegedly aimed at discouraging traders and residents from attending the rally.

He, however, insisted that the rally would proceed despite what he described as intimidation and attempts to undermine the movement’s plans.

Orengo called on the police and other security agencies to protect those attending the gathering and ensure the rally is held peacefully.

The governor also claimed that some Linda Mwananchi supporters had been arrested and later released following interventions by senior officials. He further alleged that properties belonging to supporters of the movement had been targeted.

Orengo said the Homa Bay rally was not simply a political gathering but an opportunity to defend constitutional freedoms, including the right to assemble, speak and associate freely.

He warned against attempts to turn Homa Bay into a politically exclusive zone, drawing comparisons with the early stages of conflicts in other parts of the world.

“The moment you begin to mobilize people on the basis of political beliefs, you are planting the seeds of conflict and even genocide,” Orengo said.

He dismissed claims that Linda Mwananchi supporters would be intimidated into abandoning the rally, saying the movement had been welcomed in different parts of the country, including areas regarded as political strongholds of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We are coming in peace, and we are asking the police to do their work,” Orengo said, while adding that supporters would protect themselves if attacked.

The remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Linda Mwananchi seeking to transform itself from a political movement into a fully fledged political party.

Orengo said the movement, which he described as about four months old, had expanded rapidly across the country and would seek to field candidates at every level in the 2027 elections.

He said the movement’s immediate challenge was to develop a clear policy programme addressing Kenya’s economic and social problems instead of focusing solely on criticising the government.

“Many Kenyans know what’s wrong with Kenya. How to fix it is the problem,” he said.

Orengo also criticised President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of failing to improve the lives and security of Kenyans despite its long-term development agenda.

He said Linda Mwananchi would soon shift its focus towards explaining its proposed solutions and policy agenda to voters.

The Siaya governor also rejected what he termed attempts to sideline the Luo community from national political discussions, insisting that he remained an important voice in the community and the wider opposition political formation.

Orengo maintained that the Linda Mwananchi Homa Bay rally would go ahead on Sunday despite alleged efforts to disrupt it.

“It is God’s plan that we go to Homa Bay, and nobody is going to stand in our way,” he said.

He urged supporters to attend peacefully and called on security agencies and local leaders to ensure the event does not degenerate into confrontation.