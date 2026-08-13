Kisumu Bunge La Wananchi Accuses Gachagua of Politicising Raila’s Death

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 13 – Kisumu County Bunge La Wananchi has criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his continued remarks on the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accusing him of using the late opposition leader’s death for political gain.

The Bunge urged Gachagua to respect Raila even in death and stop drawing Kenyans into discussions surrounding the circumstances of his passing.

Raila died in October last year while receiving medical treatment in India, leaving his supporters across the country mourning the veteran politician who commanded a strong following, particularly in the Nyanza region.

Speaking to journalists in Kisumu on Wednesday, Bunge chairman Salim Onyango accused Gachagua of politicising Raila’s death in an attempt to influence the political direction of the Luo community ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He accused the former deputy president of seeking to exploit emotions surrounding Raila’s death in an attempt to weaken the Luo community’s support for President William Ruto.

Onyango said Raila’s death should not become a campaign tool, urging politicians to leave the former prime minister’s legacy and family out of political battles.

“It is my appeal to politicians to stay away from discussing Raila, who commanded respect among Kenyans during his time,” he said.

The Bunge said continued discussions about Raila’s death were reopening wounds among his supporters, particularly in Kisumu, where the former premier enjoyed strong political support for decades.

Evans Ofula, another member of the Bunge, accused Gachagua of seeking publicity by repeatedly raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Raila’s death.

Ofula said residents of Kisumu remained firmly behind President Ruto and would not be persuaded to change their political allegiance through what he described as attempts to exploit Raila’s death.

“The same Gachagua who demeaned Raila and called him names is now demanding to be told what killed him. That is hypocrisy that should not be entertained,” Ofula said.

He said Raila’s death remained painful for his loyal supporters and warned politicians against reigniting emotions surrounding his passing for political purposes.

Caroline Olwande, speaking on behalf of women in the Bunge, said Raila’s family was being subjected to unnecessary pain whenever politicians invoked his name for political purposes.

“How I wish they know the pain they are causing Kenyans; just let Baba rest in peace,” Olwande said.

The Bunge also welcomed President William Ruto’s proposal for a Vision 2060 development framework, describing the initiative as an opportunity for Kenya to plan beyond the current generation.

Onyango said Kenya should learn from the challenges experienced in implementing Vision 2030 and bring together all sectors of society to ensure the new long-term development plan succeeds.

“Building on the challenges that faced Vision 2030, the country should pull together to make Vision 2060 a success,” he said.

Ofula said the proposed vision should be viewed as a project for future generations rather than a political programme.

“Even President Ruto will not be there to witness the fruits of Vision 2060, but he is laying a firm foundation for our children and grandchildren to get a better Kenya,” he said.

The Bunge also requested a meeting with President Ruto at State House to discuss development, national unity and the country’s growth.