89 Kenyans evacuated from South Africa as anti-migrants protest grow

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu says the government has evacuated 69 citizens from South Africa following anti-immigrants protests that were witnessed in various parts of the country.

Speaking after receiving the first batch of 26 Kenyans at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Njogu said, the government began evacuation planning after receiving reports of rising insecurity and fear among Kenyan nationals in South Africa.

“So far, since we issued a call to the Kenyan diaspora living in South Africa who would like to be evacuated and who feel they are currently in danger, we have had just a little bit over 200 people registering,” she said.

Njogu also revealed that more than 200 Kenyans are currently sheltering at the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, as they wait for evacuation arrangements.

“This group of about 200 or so who have requested to be evacuated is a small percentage of our entire diaspora in South Africa where we have over 27,000 Kenyans living and working,” she said.