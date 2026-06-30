Capital FM Partners With Kenyan Mountaineer Martin Mumo for Project Everest 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Capital FM has officially partnered with Kenyan mountaineer and expedition leader Martin Mumo as the Official Media Partner for Project Everest 2027, an ambitious expedition that will see the climber attempt to summit Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain.

The partnership marks the next chapter in Martin’s mountaineering journey following his successful ascent of Ama Dablam in 2025 through the Beyond the Summit expedition.

Project Everest 2027 is expected to become one of the most ambitious mountaineering expeditions ever undertaken by a Kenyan and among the most significant from Africa.

Through the partnership, Capital FM will document Martin’s preparation, training and key expedition milestones across its radio, digital, editorial and social media platforms as he prepares for the Everest summit attempt.

Martin Mumo and Elvis Kittony pose for a photo after signing a partnership agreement at the Capital FM offices in Nairobi.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Capital FM Senior Manager for Corporate and Brand, Elvis Kittony, said the partnership reflects the station’s commitment to telling inspiring Kenyan stories that showcase resilience, ambition and determination.

“Martin has already demonstrated what courage, discipline and commitment can achieve. As Capital FM, we are proud to walk this journey with him and share it with audiences across the country,” Kittony said.

He added that the project represents more than just a sporting expedition, describing it as a story of perseverance and belief that resonates beyond mountaineering.

For Martin, however, the Everest expedition carries a deeper purpose beyond reaching the summit.

“This is much bigger than a mountain,” he said.

“Everest is a global platform, a continental statement and a national milestone. Storytelling is therefore an integral part of this journey.”

Martin said he hopes the expedition will inspire more Africans to challenge perceived limitations while helping grow interest in mountaineering across the continent.

“As much as this journey is deeply personal, I want it to represent something bigger than myself. I want it to help shape the narrative around African mountaineers and create opportunities for the growth of the ecosystem locally,” he said.

He added that the collaboration with Capital FM will help bring audiences closer to the realities behind high-altitude expeditions.

“This partnership will help us document the journey honestly and immersively, allowing people to experience every stage of the process with us,” he said.

As preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 summit attempt, Project Everest has continued to attract strategic partnerships.

Rescue.co joins Project Everest 2027 as the expedition’s Official Safety & Medical Emergency Partner.

Emergency response company Rescue.co has joined the expedition as the Official Safety and Medical Emergency Partner.

The company will provide emergency response and evacuation support during the team’s East African training phase, which will include climbs and endurance training across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Mumo emphasised that safety remains one of the most critical aspects of any expedition.

“Every expedition begins and ends with ensuring everyone gets home safely,” he said.

He noted that the partnership with Rescue.co gives both the expedition and production teams confidence as preparations continue.

According to the organisers, the months leading to the Everest expedition will involve extensive physical training, endurance preparation, logistical planning and high-altitude testing.

For Capital FM, the partnership signals the beginning of a long-form storytelling project focused not only on the summit attempt itself but also on the preparation, sacrifice and determination behind the journey.

Preparations for Project Everest 2027 officially begin in July 2026, with Capital FM set to follow every phase of the expedition from the first training climbs to the final ascent attempt on Mount Everest.