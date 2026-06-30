Champs Ruaraka ‘A’ Take Early Lead As Chhag Century Powers Sink Swamis As

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Ngara Sports Club A announced themselves in the Nairobi County Cricket Association Super Division 50-Overs League 2026 with a commanding 91-run win over Swamibapa A at the latter’s Jamhuri High School backyard on Saturday, June 28.

Swamibapa won the toss and put the South C-based side to bat. The decision backfired as Ngara “A” posted a strong 270/6 in their allotted 50 overs and then bowled Swamibapa out for 179 in 37.3 overs.

Ngara had their campaign effectively sewn up with a rapid collapse of Swamibapa’s top order, which saw skipper Rushabh Patel dismissed for 7, Prashang Hirani for 1, and Haswang Brahmbhatt for a duck.

–CHHAG CARRIES NGARA–

But the story of the day was swashbuckling Ngara pro Shubham Chhag, who treated fans to some exhilarating displays at Swamis’ home venue.

The indefatigable Ngara batter anchored the innings with an unbeaten 127 off 116 balls, striking 12 fours and a six at a strike rate of 109.48. With an apparently insatiable appetite for runs, Chhag was named Player-of-the-Match and Best Batter for his match-defining knocks.

He savored crucial support from his fellow pro batsman Satyam Chaudhary, who blasted 57 from 55 balls with eight fours and a six, and Harsh Patel with a quick 26 off 37.

Skipper Rajiv Sutaria and Shivam Dewadi made starts with 15 and 16, respectively, but it was Chhag who ensured Ngara had enough on the board.

For Swamibapa, Peter Koech was the pick of the bowlers with 3/52 in 10 overs, earning both Best Bowler and Fighter of the Match honors.

Chasing 271, Swamibapa never found momentum. Jignesh Hirani top-scored for the Swamis with a fighting 52 off 62, while Dhwanil Patel provided late fireworks with 38 off 31, including three sixes. National team ace Sachin Gill added 32 for Swamis.

Ngara’s. Satyam Chaudhary turned hero with the ball too, claiming 3/24, while Aum Patel and Parth Patel took two each to wrap up Swamibapa A for 179 in 37.3 overs.

Ngara A will take confidence from a complete performance to open their campaign, while Swamibapa will rue a batting collapse after a promising start with the ball. Skipper Rushabh Patel was left to rue missed chances in the field and some very ordinary bowling by his bowlers.

He was disappointed with the start of the campaign, but he insisted his team would work on the flaws and come back stronger in the next game.

–RUARAKA SPARKLE AT SIR ALI—

In another high-scoring Super Division match, Ruaraka pro Satyalaksh Deepak Jain hit a century as the Thika Road troops bamboozled home team Sir Ali Muslim Club A by 112 runs.

Satyalaksh smacked a cool 122 off 80 balls, made of 13 boundaries and 5 sixes! Ruaraka skipper and opener Nitish Hirani knocked 58 off 71 deliveries as Brian Likavu top scored for Sir Ali A with a similar run score of 58 off 39, with 4 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Ruaraka won the toss and opted to bat first, scoring 330 for 6 in their allocated 50 overs. In reply, Sir Ali A was bowled out in 36.2 overs.

The defending champions are off to a flyer and will hope to continue with their form as they embark on defending the league title.

–KANBIS GORE SIKHS—

Veteran player Rakep Patel hit a 96-ball century as former champion Kanbis A defeated home side Sikh Union A by 76 runs.

Kanbis won the toss and smacked 266 for 8 in 50.0 overs. In reply, the Sikhs were bowled out for 190 in 39.2 overs. At one point, Kanbis’ batting was struggling, but as has been the case for years now, the crisis man, Rakep Patel, stepped in and not only rescued the batting but struck a brilliant century to propel his team to a defendable total.

Sikh Union skipper Sukhdeep Singh was the match’s second-highest scorer with 47 off 56 balls. Kanbis’ Smit Patel was in imperious form as he took 5 wickets as Sikhs’ Kara Ambrish racked up three wickets.

The League continues next weekend with Gymkhana A, Stray Lions A, and coming in for their opening matches. Ruaraka, who struggled in the T20 season, has shown no signs of rust in the League opener.

The Thika Road side now sits on the NCCA 50-Overs League summit with 4 points and a loftier Net Run Rate of 2.240 ahead of Ngara A (NRR 1.840) also with 4 points. Kanbis trails the top two on Net Run Rate.

Meanwhile, Ruaraka B took an early lead in Division One, which had five matches on the card at the weekend. Ruaraka B beat Sir Ali B by 7 wickets at Ruaraka Sports Club to stay ahead of the pack with zest and vigor.

Division One results were as follows: