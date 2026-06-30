Cabinet Orders Nationwide Payroll Cleanup After Sh6.2 Billion Fraud Audit

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – The Cabinet has once again approved sweeping reforms to eliminate payroll fraud across the public service following an audit that uncovered suspected irregularities worth Sh6.2 billion.

A dispatch from State House, Nairobi says the meeting directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate the fraud, dismantle criminal networks manipulating government payroll systems and recover lost public funds.

The audit, conducted across 12 State Departments, revealed unauthorised payroll alterations, irregular payments and weak oversight mechanisms.

Cabinet also ordered a government-wide payroll audit and the rollout of a revamped Integrated Human Resource and Payroll System to strengthen accountability and protect taxpayers’ money.

In another costing cutting measure, the Cabinet froze the leasing or hiring of additional office space pending an audit of Government office space and utilisation while developing a comprehensive programme to renovate public offices and make them more efficient and fit for service delivery.