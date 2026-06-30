Cabinet approves reforms, infrastructure projects and service upgrades

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – The Cabinet has approved a raft of reforms and development projects aimed at improving public services, strengthening regional trade and expanding critical infrastructure.

Among the decisions is the approval of the removal of fees to obtain Birth Certificate, a decision intended to make civil registration more accessible while supporting the government’s plan to transition to a digital identification system.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, Cabinet also approved the Teachers Service Commission Reform Bill, which seeks to streamline quality assurance in schools while strengthening teacher regulation and professional development.

The Cabinet also approved new petroleum import frameworks with Rwanda and South Sudan to reinforce Kenya’s position as East Africa’s leading energy logistics hub.

In addition, members approved an extra Sh16.6 billion for the completion of the Mwache Dam project, and a Sh4.5 billion grant from the Amsons Group to construct 10 mother-and-child hospitals in underserved counties.