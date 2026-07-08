‘We Fear for Our Lives’: Kisumu Activists Explain Absence from Saba Saba Protests

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 8 – For the first time in recent memory, Kisumu remained calm during the annual Saba Saba commemorations, with businesses operating normally, public transport running uninterrupted and traffic flowing freely across the lakeside city as organisers of planned protests cited security concerns for staying away from the streets.

The unusual calm contrasted sharply with previous Saba Saba anniversaries, which have often been marked by demonstrations and confrontations with police.

Human rights activists said they had intended to hold peaceful protests but called them off after receiving reports that criminal gangs, commonly referred to as “goons”, could infiltrate the demonstrations and endanger participants.

Speaking to journalists at the Kondele Social Justice Center offices in Manyatta on Tuesday, centre member Willy Otiende said the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to assemble and demonstrate peacefully, but activists no longer felt safe exercising that right.

“We fear for our lives, we fear deaths and we fear injuries. That is why you are not seeing us in the streets as usual. We cannot expose innocent Kenyans to violence when the government has failed to guarantee their security,” said Otiende.

He questioned why the State had not taken decisive action against groups accused of disrupting peaceful demonstrations, saying citizens should not be forced to choose between exercising their constitutional rights and protecting their lives.

Otiende also criticised the government’s handling of alleged enforced disappearances, saying promises to address the issue had not translated into action.

“President William Ruto directed that the government should deal with cases of forced disappearances, but we are yet to see meaningful action. Kenyans are still demanding answers over those who remain missing,” he said.

He added that the country continues to grapple with pressing issues, including challenges facing the Social Health Authority (SHA), concerns in the education sector and compensation for victims of torture, urging the government to prioritise dialogue and accountability.

Otiende said many Kenyans were pinning their hopes on the 2027 General Election as an opportunity to elect leaders committed to good governance.

“We must vote in a government that is pro-people and accountable to citizens. As human rights defenders, Saba Saba gives us an opportunity to reflect on the state of our democracy and renew our commitment to justice,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by fellow Kondele Social Justice Center member Brenda Beverly, who expressed concern over the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) across the country.

She said while Kenya has laws and policies aimed at addressing GBV, implementation remains weak, leaving many survivors without justice.

“We recently saw reports showing increasing cases of gender-based violence. We do not just want promises from the government; we want concrete action to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable,” Beverly said.

Meanwhile, Manyatta resident Phelister Otuma called for Saba Saba to continue being commemorated annually, describing it as an important reminder of Kenya’s democratic struggle.

She also appealed to the government, through Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, to expedite investigations into reported abduction cases and facilitate the release of anyone still missing.

Although the city remained peaceful throughout the day, human rights activists maintained that the calm reflected fear rather than satisfaction, insisting that Kenyans should be able to exercise their constitutional freedoms without intimidation or violence.