Govt Finalises Preparations For Public Hearing On Proposed Kithoka Airstrip Project In Meru

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 7- Preparations have been completed for the public participation forum on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the proposed Kithoka Airstrip and its ancillary infrastructure, with residents expected to give their views on the project during a consultative meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Kenya Forest Service(KFS) said, the planning committee, led by Meru County Forest Conservator Wellington Ndaka, concluded logistical and stakeholder preparations ahead of the forum, which will be held at Kithoka Beat in the Meru Forest Station.

The committee held consultations with key stakeholders, including Meru County Commissioner George O. Omolo, representatives of the Council of Elders, local leaders and Community Forest Associations (CFAs), led by coordinator Josyline Thambu.

“The discussions focused on fostering collaboration and ensuring the successful implementation of the public participation process,” KFS said.

The team also inspected the proposed airstrip site to assess readiness and finalize logistical arrangements for the public consultation.

As part of the final preparations, officials conducted a community sensitization exercise at the project site, where residents were briefed on the proposed airstrip, its objectives, the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment process and the anticipated socio-economic and environmental effects of the project.

Community members were encouraged to actively participate in the public forum by presenting their views, concerns and recommendations, which will inform the environmental assessment and guide decision-making on whether and how the project proceeds.

The ESIA public participation forum is expected to provide residents and other stakeholders with an opportunity to engage directly with project proponents and environmental experts, ensuring local perspectives are incorporated into the assessment before any final approvals are made.