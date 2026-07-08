Nairobi to Host BBC Festival on Journalism, AI and the Fight Against Misinformation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The BBC World Service will this week bring its Future of Journalism Festival to Nairobi, convening journalists, media executives, students and digital creators to examine the challenges and opportunities shaping modern journalism.

The free two-day event, set for Thursday and Friday and hosted by BBC World Service presenter Myra Anubi, comes at a time when artificial intelligence, social media and the rapid spread of misinformation are transforming how news is produced and consumed.

Through panel discussions, practical workshops and a live recording of the BBC programme People Fixing the World, the festival aims to equip participants with tools to navigate an increasingly complex information environment while strengthening public trust in journalism.

Speaking on Capital FM’s The Fuse show ahead of the event, Anubi said one of the key themes of the festival will be solutions journalism, an approach to reporting that focuses on how communities and institutions are responding to societal challenges rather than solely highlighting problems.

As host of People Fixing the World, Anubi said the approach seeks to understand how solutions work, assess evidence of their impact and openly discuss their limitations.

According to her, solutions journalism is built around four key principles: clearly defining the problem, explaining how a response works, evaluating evidence of success and acknowledging shortcomings or areas for improvement.

Anubi also addressed growing public concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on the credibility of information, arguing that journalism has consistently adapted to technological disruption throughout history.

“Journalism has existed for 2,000 years and it’s always been under threat, and it’s always changed and there’s always been new stuff that’s come up,” she said.

“It survived 2,000 plus years; it will still survive. I think what is happening right now is it’s evolving, and we need to get ahead of that.”

She urged audiences to take greater responsibility in combating misinformation by verifying information before sharing it online and relying on trusted news organisations for confirmation.

“It’s good to actually confirm something with a source that is trusted, more trusted, you know, check with Capital, check with the BBC, check with organizations that have been doing this for a long time that are actually doing news that is credible,” she said.

“Make sure if you see something, you actually have the power to make sure you don’t share it. Before you share something, just fact check it.”

Anubi defended the role of journalists amid growing public scepticism toward mainstream media, noting that professional journalism is guided by ethical standards and accountability mechanisms that distinguish it from unverified online content.

“Our role is to be the gatekeepers. We need to inform, educate and do all that stuff,” she said.

“As long as we know who we are, people are allowed to have their opinions, but that shouldn’t change our integrity or our values. It’s about trusting the process and recognising the value of the work journalists do, especially in environments that can be difficult.”

For young journalists and aspiring content creators worried about shrinking opportunities and the impact of AI on employment, Anubi encouraged them to build their own platforms and audiences rather than waiting for traditional opportunities to emerge.

“You really have to back yourself,” she said.

“Don’t wait for a space, create it. We are really lucky today that we have social media, so start your own podcast, write your own articles or create content wherever you can begin. Don’t wait for someone to open the door; knock it down.”

Anubi’s commitment to improving access to information predates her move to the United Kingdom in 2020. In 2019, she founded Ask Mama, a social enterprise aimed at providing mothers and young women in western Kenya with reliable maternal healthcare information.

The Nairobi festival will conclude with a live recording of People Fixing the World, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the production of an international podcast firsthand.

Organisers hope the event will encourage both journalists and the public to better distinguish credible reporting from misinformation while embracing new technologies that are reshaping the media industry.

As the information ecosystem continues to evolve, the festival seeks to reinforce the role of trusted journalism in helping communities make informed decisions and engage meaningfully with the issues affecting their lives.