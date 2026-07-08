Mombasa and Lamu Ports to Receive 48 Cargo Vessels Over Next Two Weeks

NAIROBI,Kenya Jul 8- Kenya’s ports of Mombasa and Lamu are expected to receive a combined 48 cargo vessels over the next 14 days, reflecting sustained maritime activity and reinforcing the country’s position as a key regional trade and logistics hub.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has said the Port of Mombasa will handle 43 vessels, including 24 container ships, 10 conventional cargo vessels, seven car carriers and two oil tankers.

The Port of Lamu, Kenya’s second deep-water commercial seaport, is scheduled to receive five container vessels and two car carriers during the same period.

“A total of 48 cargo vessels will call the Ports of Mombasa and Lamu over the next 14 days, according to the latest vessel schedule,” KPA said.

KPA said the latest vessel schedule demonstrates steady cargo flows through the country’s two commercial seaports, with Mombasa remaining East Africa’s busiest gateway while Lamu continues to grow as a strategic deep-water port.

Originally developed as the maritime gateway for the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor, Lamu Port has increasingly attracted international shipping lines due to its ability to accommodate larger vessels and its strategic location on the Indian Ocean.

The port has also emerged as an important alternative gateway for cargo and transshipment services as some shipping operators diversify routes in response to security concerns affecting parts of the Red Sea and the wider Middle East.

The expected arrival of the 48 vessels is projected to boost cargo handling, facilitate regional trade and strengthen Kenya’s ambitions of positioning both Mombasa and Lamu as complementary maritime gateways serving East Africa and beyond.