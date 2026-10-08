Coast Guard deploys assets to flood-risk areas ahead of peak El Niño rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 — The Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) has stepped up preparations for the peak El Niño rainfall period, positioning personnel and assets in flood-prone areas along Kenya’s coastline, lakes and shared waterways.

The Ministry of Interior said the service is undertaking pre-deployment and asset-readiness measures as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s response to flooding and other maritime emergencies.

Particular attention is being given to the Tana River Delta and Garsen, the Lamu Archipelago, and Vanga and Shimoni in Kwale County.

In Mombasa, the Coast Guard has identified Tudor and Port Reitz creeks as priority areas, alongside Kilifi Creek and the Sabaki River.

The preparedness measures have also been extended inland, covering the Lake Victoria Basin, Lake Baringo, Lake Bogoria, Lake Naivasha, the Turkwel River and Lake Turkana.

The Ministry said the deployment is aimed at ensuring that the Coast Guard is strategically positioned to respond rapidly to flooding and related emergencies during the peak rainfall period.

As part of the preparations, KCGS has established a dedicated Maritime Disaster Response Joint Operations Centre at its headquarters in Mombasa.

The centre will provide 24-hour monitoring and maintain operational links with the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) to facilitate coordination and rapid response to emergencies.

The Coast Guard’s preparations form part of wider government measures to strengthen disaster preparedness as Kenya braces for increased rainfall and potential flooding.

Residents living in flood-prone areas have been urged to remain alert and follow advisories from authorities as emergency agencies continue to enhance their readiness.