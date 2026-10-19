Linda Mwananchi seeks foothold in Kwale ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The Linda Mwananchi movement is set to take its political mobilization campaign to Kwale County, with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna having held preliminary meetings with local leaders and political aspirants ahead of the planned rally.

The movement has scheduled a public rally in Kwale for Saturday, October 31, as it intensifies grassroots engagements ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna had previously met interim office officials, sub-county and ward officials, as well as political aspirants from Kwale during a Coast tour on September 25, in what appeared to be an effort to establish local structures and consolidate support ahead of the next polls.

The senator met the local representatives as he concluded his Coast tour, which also included engagements in Kilifi County.

“Sorry, I was unable to meet everyone, but we will come back again,” Sifuna said during the visit, acknowledging that he had not managed to meet all those who wished to engage with him.

The planned rally will provide the movement with another opportunity to interact with residents and promote its political agenda beyond Nairobi, where it held a major gathering at Jacaranda Grounds in September.

Kwale emerges as new mobilisation front

Linda Mwananchi’s planned return to Kwale comes after a section of local ODM supporters announced their departure from the party in August to back the movement and Sifuna’s emerging political platform.

The group made its position public at Ukunda Showground on August 20, citing dissatisfaction with the prevailing political direction and calling for greater accountability in leadership.

Among those associated with the shift was former nominated Kwale MCA Bijuma N’kale, popularly known as Najma Wangu, who serves as a Linda Mwananchi coordinator in the county and is seeking the women representative seat.

Former ODM chairman in Msambweni Constituency Mambo Kwa Wakati, who has adopted the name Potelea Mbali, also declared support for the movement, saying Kwale needed a different political direction.

The group criticised the broad-based political arrangement involving ODM and President William Ruto’s administration, arguing that it did not adequately address the concerns of ordinary residents.

The developments point to efforts by Linda Mwananchi to attract support from individuals dissatisfied with existing political alignments as parties and emerging formations prepare for the 2027 elections.

However, the extent of the movement’s support in Kwale remains to be established, and the planned rally will offer a further indication of its ability to mobilise residents.

Sifuna builds grassroots networks

The Kwale engagements form part of Sifuna’s wider campaign to strengthen the movement’s presence across the country by bringing together local leaders and aspirants seeking various elective positions.

The senator has been involved in meetings with political figures in different regions as discussions over opposition unity, party structures and possible electoral alliances gather momentum.

His September meeting with Kwale officials and aspirants was aimed at broadening these grassroots contacts, with the movement seeking to establish links with potential candidates and local organisers ahead of the polls.

The planned rally comes at a time when political realignments within ODM have intensified, with rival camps advancing competing positions on the party’s direction and its relationship with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Linda Mwananchi has positioned itself as a platform for leaders calling for a change in the country’s political leadership and greater attention to the concerns of ordinary Kenyans.