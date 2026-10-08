Nairobi County Launches 5-Day Night Drainage Clearance Operation in Eastleigh Ahead of El Niño Rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Nairobi City County has launched a five-day overnight drainage clearance operation in Eastleigh as part of measures to prepare the city for anticipated heavy El Niño rains.

The operation, led by the Kamukunji Sub-County team under Borough Manager Central Charles Mabonga, is being undertaken in partnership with the Green Nairobi team and the Mobility and Works departments.

The exercise targets covered drainage systems along Eastleigh 1st Avenue, where county teams will work nightly from 10pm to 4am to remove accumulated waste and mud and improve drainage capacity.

Mabonga said the operation will run for five consecutive nights and involve heavy machinery and field crews, including the Green Army.

“This exercise will be conducted for the next five days running nightly from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. This initiative will deploy heavy machinery and field crews like the Green Army to clear accumulated waste and mud, which will significantly boost drainage capacity ahead of anticipated heavy El Niño rains,” he said.

The county said undertaking the exercise during off-peak hours will minimise disruption to businesses and traffic in Eastleigh, one of Nairobi’s busiest commercial areas.

Mabonga said the timing would allow the teams to work efficiently while limiting the impact on business operations and movement within the commercial district.

The drainage clearance is part of Nairobi County’s wider efforts to strengthen flood preparedness ahead of the expected rains.

The county has also mobilised residents across its 17 sub-counties to participate in Mazingira Day activities on Saturday, October 10, which will include neighbourhood clean-ups, drainage clearing and tree planting.

The initiatives are aimed at reducing flood risks, improving drainage systems and strengthening Nairobi’s resilience to extreme weather.

The county has urged residents to avoid dumping waste in drainage channels and to participate in efforts to keep the city’s waterways clear ahead of the rainy season.