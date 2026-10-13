Nairobi Ramps Up Drainage Works Ahead of El Niño Rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Nairobi County Govenment has intensified drainage clearance and infrastructure works across several wards as the city steps up preparations for anticipated heavy rainfall associated with the El Niño weather outlook.

The county government, through its Green Nairobi, Mobility and Works departments and multi-agency teams, has deployed heavy machinery to flood-prone areas to clear blocked drainage systems, remove debris and unclog river channels.

The operations, being coordinated under Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration, target vulnerable locations where blocked waterways and inadequate drainage could increase the risk of flooding and property damage during heavy rains.

Among the areas earmarked for the works are Kibagare River in Parklands Ward, Gatharaini River in Githurai and the Ngong River channel near Pitstop along Lang’ata Road.

The exercise also covers Nairobi South and Landi Mawe, Roysambu and Ruai wards, as well as St Catherine in Gatina Ward and St Elizabeth in the Githuamba area.

Other targeted locations include the House of Grace and the area around Lenana Primary School.

The county said the intervention seeks to address drainage bottlenecks before the onset of heavy rainfall, reduce the risk of flooding in residential areas and protect homes and other infrastructure from potential destruction.

The ongoing works form part of broader efforts to strengthen Nairobi’s preparedness for extreme weather by improving drainage capacity and clearing waterways that could obstruct the flow of stormwater.

Flooding remains a major concern in Nairobi during periods of intense rainfall, particularly in areas with blocked drains, encroached waterways and inadequate stormwater infrastructure.

The county’s latest intervention is aimed at improving the flow of water through vulnerable sections of the city while strengthening long-term resilience to climate-related risks.

Residents in the affected areas are expected to benefit from improved drainage as the county continues its flood-prevention operations.