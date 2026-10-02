Talanta Stadium 94% complete as MPs raise AFCON 2027 readiness concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – The new Raila Odinga Talanta Stadium in Nairobi is 94 per cent complete, with Parliament raising questions over infrastructure, transport, security and other preparations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The National Assembly Sports and Culture Committee inspected the 60,000-seater stadium on Thursday as Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania prepare to co-host the continental tournament scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027.

The project, being undertaken by the Ministry of Defence, is expected to meet the December 31 deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Committee was told.

Main stadium works are 95 per cent complete, while outdoor training facilities stand at 92 per cent and external works at 93 per cent.

However, the Committee raised concerns over whether supporting infrastructure will be ready alongside the stadium.

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna questioned the state of roads serving the facility and how authorities plan to manage the movement of thousands of spectators during major matches.

“We need to know how access to the stadium will be managed, particularly when large crowds are coming in and leaving at the same time,” Nguna said.

He also sought details on measures to protect the playing surface and asked whether nearby hospitals would be adequately equipped to handle players, officials and spectators.

“We also need clarity on the medical facilities available around the stadium and whether they will be sufficient to respond to emergencies during the tournament,” he said.

Turbo MP Janet Sitienei questioned whether the stadium and designated training grounds were meeting CAF requirements.

“We need to be assured that the stadium and the training facilities meet all the CAF standards and that there are no outstanding requirements that could affect Kenya’s preparations,” Sitienei said.

She also raised concerns over water supply and urged the government to use AFCON 2027 to promote sports tourism before, during and after the tournament.

“We should be looking beyond the tournament itself and ask how AFCON can help us promote sports tourism and leave a lasting benefit for the country,” she said.

Committee chairman Daniel Wanyama asked the project team to provide MPs with a detailed assessment of the outstanding requirements identified by CAF and the progress made in addressing them.

“We want a comprehensive report showing the critical tasks identified by CAF, what has been completed and what remains outstanding,” Wanyama said.

The cost of the stadium has also risen sharply, with the project now estimated at Sh45.8 billion against an initial budget of Sh35 billion.

The Committee was told the increase was largely attributed to taxes and other costs incurred during implementation.

The stadium will be one of two main venues for the tournament, alongside the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Other facilities earmarked as training venues include Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang’ata, Nyayo National Stadium and Police Sacco Stadium. Two additional training facilities will be provided at Kasarani and another two at Talanta Stadium.

Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu and Utalii Sports Grounds will be used for referee training.

The Committee also raised questions about football administration, with Suba South MP Caroli Omondi seeking clarification on whether disputes within Football Kenya Federation (FKF) could affect preparations.

“Is there any potential threat from FKF that could undermine this great event that we have planned?” Omondi asked.

The Committee further sought information on the potential impact of heavy rains on the stadium and surrounding infrastructure, as well as security arrangements for spectators.

Sports Kenya Director-General Timothy Kilimo said road improvement works serving the stadium had started, with completion expected in April.

“The road works have already commenced, and we are targeting completion in April,” Kilimo said.

He said internal access roads were also under construction and that authorities had developed plans to manage pedestrian and vehicular traffic around the facility.

Seven drop-off points have been designated, while a railway terminus being constructed next to the stadium is expected to provide an additional transport option during major events.

On medical preparedness, the Committee was told that CAF had inspected and approved hospitals near the stadium.

Project architect Major Engineer Victor King’e said the stadium would have medical centres on every floor, with a larger facility on the ground floor equipped to respond to emergencies and support anti-doping procedures.

“The stadium has been designed with medical centres on every floor, while the main medical facility on the ground floor will cater for emergencies and anti-doping requirements,” King’e said.

Water supply will be supported by a one-million-litre auxiliary tank connected to the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company network, two 60,000-litre backup tanks and two boreholes.

King’e said the additional water infrastructure was intended to ensure the stadium could operate even when demand was high.

“We have a one-million-litre auxiliary tank, two 60,000-litre backup tanks and two boreholes to supplement the main water supply,” he said.

The stadium will also have eight generators to provide the 16-kilovolt power supply required when operating at full capacity. Solar power has been incorporated for some external installations, including street lighting.

Meanwhile, Sports Kenya said 210 hotels had applied to host teams, officials and visitors during the tournament, with all the applicants meeting the required qualification standards.

The high number of qualifying hotels, however, means authorities will have to select the final establishments to be used during the competition.

The project will also undergo about three months of testing and commissioning after construction before the facility is handed over for use.

Sports Kenya said it was developing a commercialisation policy to guide the use of the stadium outside sporting events, including concerts, naming rights and other commercial activities.

Kilimo said the policy would allow the facility to generate revenue beyond football matches and other sporting events.

“We are developing a commercialisation policy that will provide a framework for activities such as naming rights, concerts and other major events,” he said.

The Committee is scheduled to inspect the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to assess progress on renovation and preparations for the tournament.